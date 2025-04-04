TORONTO - Global punter John Haggerty re-signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Contract details weren't divulged. Haggerty became a free agent Feb. 11.

Haggerty, a 30-year-old Australian, was an East Division all-star in 2024 after posting the CFL's second-best punt average of 50.3 yards, a career high.

The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty averaged a league-best 48 yards per punt in 2023 and was again a division all-star in 2022.

Toronto selected Haggerty fourth overall in the 2022 CFL global draft. Over three seasons, he has averaged 48.9 yards on 260 career punts in 47 regular-season games.

Haggerty has also helped Toronto win Grey Cup titles in 2022 and '24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.