TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed outstanding special teams player Janarion Grant, the CFL team announced Friday.

Grant led the league with 989 yards, a 14.8-yard average and three touchdowns on punt returns in 2024, his first season with the Argonauts.

He also finished fourth with 1,000 kick return yards, including a 103-yard touchdown return.

Grant was named a CFL all-star for the second time in 2024 and earned his third Grey Cup ring when Toronto defeated Winnipeg 41-24 in the championship game in November.

The 31-year-old from Trilby, Fla., spent four seasons in Winnipeg before joining the Argos and helped the Bombers win Grey Cup titles in 2019 and 2021.

He has 10 punt return touchdowns and two kick return touchdowns in 57 career regular season games with Winnipeg and Toronto.

"Last year Janarion put the special in special teams," Argos general manager Mike (Pinball) Clemons said in a release. "He's not just effective, but exhilarating, increasing the blood flow in your veins. He is sure to lift Argo fans out of their seats once again, bringing a phenomenal five return touchdowns into this season.

Redblacks confirm coaching staff

OTTAWA -- The Redblacks have confirmed their 2025 coaching lineup, with some major changes to Bob Dyce's staff.

Along with bringing back Rick Campbell, the former head coach now serving as special-teams coordinator, the Redblacks are also adding William Fields as defensive coordinator. Fields comes from the Grey Cup champion Argonauts, where he was the co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach last season

Returning coaches include offensive co-ordinator Tommy Condell, who helped the Redblacks finish second in passing yards (5,455) in 2024.

Other members of Dyce's staff include assistant head coach and linebackers coach Deion Melvin, running backs coach Nate Taylor, offensive line coach Mike Gibson, defensive line coach Kai Ellis, defensive backs coach Myron Lewis and coaching assistant Isaiah Johns.

Dyce, who is entering his third season as Ottawa head coach, helped the Redblacks make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.