The CFL's Toronto Argonauts have re-signed American offensive lineman Isiah Cage.

The six-foot-five, 313-pound lineman started 10 games at left tackle in a 2023 season affected by thigh and hamstring injuries. When healthy, he helped anchor an offensive line that allowed the least amount of quarterback sacks in the league (19).

Cage, 30, is the longest-tenured member of the Argonauts, joining the team in May 2018. But injuries have limited him to 24 games over his five seasons in Toronto.

He made seven starts in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending injury in the Touchdown Atlantic game against Montreal in Moncton, N.B.

After the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cage missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury sustained in training camp.

He missed the first three games of the 2022 season after slipping in the shower and sustaining a concussion before returning for the Touchdown Atlantic game in Wolfville, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.