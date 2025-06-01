The Toronto Argonauts made their final roster cuts before the season opener on Friday, with one surprising name among the list: All-Star running back Ka'Deem Carey.

Carey, 32, was an All-Star in his first season with the Argonauts in 2024, where he rushed for 1,060 yards with seven touchdowns and added 356 yards receiving with another touchdown through the air.

In his fifth season in the CFL, he set a new career high in scrimmage yards in a career-high 18 games.

The move sets up Deonta McMahon to take over as the lead in the backfield for the Argos. The third-year back from Frostproof, Fla., ran for 288 yards and four touchdowns last season as the primary backup to Carey.

Toronto also has Jyran Mitchell as an option, who ran for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Argonauts' 30-23 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their preseason finale on Saturday.

Other noteworthy names on the final cut list include quarterback Cameron Dukes, who made seven starts a season ago while Chad Kelly was serving a suspension, defensive back Ciante Evans and RB Kevin Brown.

The Argonauts kick off their 2025 campaign on the road against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 6.

You can watch that game LIVE across the TSN Network, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with pre-game coverage starting at 7:00p.n. ET / 4:00p.m. PT.