The Toronto Argonauts have released running back Khalan Laborn and full back Brandon Calver. The move comes after Toronto dropped to 2-7 following a 46-42 loss to Dru Brown and Ottawa Redblacks Saturday night.

Laborn played five games for the Argonauts this year, registering 18 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown along the ground while adding five catches for 36 yards through the air.

The 5-foot-11, 212-pound back dressed for six games with Ottawa last season, rushing 58 times for 310 yards, catching 23 passes for 152 yards, and scoring one touchdown.

Calver appeared in six games this season for the Argonauts, recording three special teams tackles. This move comes after the team recently signed full back Felix Garand-Gauthier.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound converted linebacker has been in Toronto for the past five seasons, recording 22 special teams tackles across 48 games. The 32-year-old has also spent time with the Redblacks, Montreal Alouettes, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Toronto will try to snap a two -game skid when they visit the Edmonton Elks (2-6) on Friday.