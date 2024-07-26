TORONTO — Janarion Grant is already providing the Toronto Argonauts huge returns just six games into his tenure.

The speedster has recorded special-teams TDs in three straight games — two on punt returns and one from a kickoff. Another trip to the end zone Saturday against his former team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, would put Grant into the CFL record book.

That's heady stuff considering the five-foot-10, 173-pound Grant was unemployed until Toronto (3-3) came calling May 28. But the 30-year-old Florida native doesn't have an axe to grind against Winnipeg (2-5).

"I'm always happy and excited," Grant said. "(Scoring return TDs) is always in my mind, just go in one play at a time, one game at a time."

Grant leads the CFL in punt returns (29), yards (474), average (16.3 yards) and touchdowns (two). He's also second in kickoff returns (29.5-yard average) with a TD, and is tops in combined yards (1,074).

No one is more aware of Grant's ability than Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea. Grant's first four CFL seasons were spent with the Blue Bombers as he helped the franchise make four straight Grey Cup appearances, including two victories.

With Winnipeg, Grant had 174 punt returns for 2,256 yards (13-yard average) and seven TDs. He also recorded 87 kickoff returns for 2,091 yards (24-yard average) and a touchdown.

"Obviously stopping him is difficult," said O'Shea. "Everybody that's been with us for a while recognizes that.

"They see what he did for us and he's continuing on in that vein. If he keeps going on like he is, he's going to be up there on those top lists in CFL history. He's exceptional."

Grant certainly filled a need for Toronto as Javon Leake, the CFL's top special-teams player last season, signed with Edmonton as a free agent.

"I didn't really feel trust in the guys we had that we brought into camp to earn that job," said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. "I just went to (Toronto general manager Mike Clemons) and said, 'Let's go get Janarion Grant, he's on the streets and I don't know why … but he's a dynamic player who still has a lot left.

"We lucked out having him available at that stage."

Grant said he spoke with Winnipeg in the off-season, but the two sides just couldn't get a deal done.

"It's a business, it's what happens," he said. "You've just got to take it and roll with it."

Toronto had another former Bomber on its roster in veteran receiver Rasheed Bailey. But Bailey was released Friday, a decision Dinwiddie said came down to numbers.

"We're going to go with five (Canadians) on offence and two on defence, and just didn't have a spot for him," Dinwiddie said. "It's unfortunate this business doesn't love you back sometimes.

"Rasheed was a great teammate, he did everything we asked of him. That was a tough conversation, but that's what we all sign up for."

The decision on Bailey comes with Canadian receivers David Ungerer III and Kevin Mital coming off the injured list. Ungerer will start at one wide receiver spot Saturday, while Mital will back up fellow Canuck Richie Sindani in the slot.

American Tavarus McFadden starts at boundary cornerback with Canadian Jonathan Edouard out. American defensive lineman Woody Baron also comes on the roster to back up tackle Ralph Holley.

Tony Jones starts at linebacker for Winnipeg in place of injured Kyrie Wilson. Also out are linebacker Brian Cole and fullback Bailey Feltmate.

Cameron Dukes will again start at quarterback for Toronto despite being replaced by veteran Nick Arbuckle during last week's 27-24 loss to Hamilton. Arbuckle got the offence rolling once he entered the game, completing 8-of-14 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"I expect to play both," Dinwiddie said. "If I see (Dukes) is rolling and playing well I'm not going to put Nick on the field and jeopardize the flow of the game.

"I thought Nick did some good things last week and had a really good week of practice. He knows the system, he's more comfortable, he's played more football games, but Cam is getting there and gives us a different skill set."

Winnipeg has won six of its last eight meetings with Toronto, but both teams come in relying heavily on the run.

Toronto is ranked first overall in rushing (129.2 yards per game), while Winnipeg is third (101 yards). Argos running back Ka’Deem Carey has run for a league-high 429 yards, just 14 ahead of Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira, the CFL's rushing leader last season and its outstanding Canadian.

Last season, Oliveira had a career-high 169 rushing yards versus Toronto.

"Brady is coming into his own again," O'Shea said. "The last couple of weeks it's been the physical Brady the team needs."

The run is a big part of both offences. Toronto is last overall in passing (236 yards per game) while Winnipeg is eighth (243.3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.