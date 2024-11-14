VANCOUVER — Toronto Argonauts returner Janarion Grant claimed the CFL's top special-teams player award Thursday night.

Grant was honoured at the CFL awards banquet.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

The five-foot-nine, 157-pound Grant led the CFL in punt-returns yards (career-high 989), average (14.8 yards) and TDs (three) and total return touchdowns (four).

At one point, he had return TDs in three straight games and went on to set career highs in punt returns (67), kickoff returns (41), and kickoff return yards (1,000).

On Sunday, Grant will face his former team when Toronto takes on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup.

B.C. Lions kicker Sean Whyte was the finalist after hitting on 50-of-53 field goals -- 94.3 per cent -- for a second straight year while making 36-of-38 converts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.