TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts will try to clinch top spot in the East Division on Friday without veterans Robertson Daniel and Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

According to the CFL team, neither practised Wednesday and won't play when Toronto (10-1) visits the Montreal Alouettes (6-6) on Friday night. Robertson is sidelined with an ankle injury while Gittens Jr. has a hip ailment.

Toronto can clinch first in the East Division with a win.

Robertson is tied for second in the CFL in both interceptions (four) and most defensive take-aways (six: four interceptions and two fumble recoveries). He also has 55 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Gittens Jr. has registered 35 catches for 416 yards and a touchdown this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.