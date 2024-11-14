Milligan Jr. takes home Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. has won the CFL Defensive Player of the Year award, it was announced Thursday evening.

Milligan beat out Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette to win the award. He became the first Roughrider since 2009 to earn the distinction and first defensive back since Jovon Johnson in 2011.

Milligan, 30, played in 16 games this season, recording 71 defensive tackles, 20 of them solo, and a league-leading eight interceptions.

This was the Toledo product’s fourth CFL season, joining the Riders prior to 2021.

Hunter wins first CFL Award of evening

Ryan Hunter of the Toronto Argonauts has won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award.

He won the award over Logan Ferland of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Hunter helped anchor an Argos line that paved the way to a Toronto offence that scored a league-high 514 points. Running back Ka’Deem Carey also set a career high with 1,416 yards from scrimmage.

Hunter became the second straight Toronto lineman to win the award after Dejon Allen won in 2023.

Hunter and the Argos will take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 111th Grey Cup Sunday evening in Vancouver.

Watch the game LIVE across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca and the TSN App at 6:30 p.m. ET with pre-game coverage beginning 1:00 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4.