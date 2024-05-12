Suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly is currently not participating in team activities, the Argos said on Sunday.

"The team's focus is on training camp activities with the players available. Future updates will be provided as warranted," the team said in a post on X.

Kelly was with the Argonauts during the team's rookie camp in Guelph, Ont., on Thursday, two days after being suspended for at least nine regular season games and two pre-season games by the Canadian Football League for violating its gender-based violence policy. The ruling followed a league investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the Argos for wrongful dismissal.

The reigning Most Outstanding Player was not in equipment and was working with Argos rookie quarterbacks Thursday.

"He [Kelly] was there but did not practise," Argos general manager Michael 'Pinball' Clemons said. "He's allowed to be out here, the league has given him that permission and we will follow the league's direction."

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported on Friday the league's independent investigation into claims of harassment against Kelly corroborates three of six allegations made against him in a recent lawsuit, according to the executive summary of an 87-page report that was obtained Thursday by TSN.

