After originally announcing Chad Kelly was placed on the suspended list Wednesday morning, the Toronto Argonauts issued an update saying the quarterback had not been moved to the suspended list, but remains away from the team.

The Argos revised their transaction about three hours after originally saying Kelly had been placed on the suspended list. According to a club spokesperson, a "procedural error" was to blame for the mix-up.

Last week, the CFL banned Kelly from playing in Toronto's two exhibition games and at least its first nine regular-season games for violating its gender-based violence policy.

Kelly was on the field Thursday for Toronto's rookie camp but the Argos announced Sunday on the first day of training camp that Kelly wouldn't be participating in team activities.

Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty, 25, was released by Toronto on Wednesday. He was entering his fourth season with the club after being selected in the sixth round, No. 47 overall, of the 2021 CFL draft out of the University of Saskatchewan. The six-foot-three, 200-pound Regina native helped the Huskies win the Vanier Cup in 2018 and was a member of the Argos' Grey Cup-winning squad in 2022.

Canadian defensive back Daniel Valente was also released. The Argos also let go of defensive backs Latavious Brini and Jordan Jones, defensive lineman Tyler Williams and receivers Zach Peterson and Rajae Johnson, all Americans.

American running back Deandre Torrey was placed on the suspended list, while Canadian defensive back Jamie Harry was moved to the one-game injured list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.