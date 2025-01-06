The Toronto Argonauts completed a trade with the Lions on Monday, sending lineman Dejon Allen to BC in exchange for Canadian LB Ryder Varga and a second-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, both teams announced.

Allen, 30, was named 2023's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. He was an All-CFL selection the last two seasons, East Division All-CFL recipient three years in a row and two-time Grey Cup champion.

The veteran suited up in 63 regular season games with the Boatmen from 2021-24 while seeing action at both left and right tackle.

"We appreciate the hard work and sacrifices Dejon and his family have made for us to win two Grey Cup championships together," said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie in a release. "He was a big part of our success over the past four seasons. We wish him all the best in the future."

The Lions add a player who has experience in the NFL (in training camps with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers) and the XFL before moving north to pursue a career in the CFL.

"In order for our team to take the next step, improving the offensive line was something that was a priority for us,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“Adding a talent like Dejon immediately improves our run and pass game while also adding grit and toughness to our identity. He's a special player at a premier position and we're proud to have him.”

Varga played 18 games with the Lions in 2024, where he recorded 78 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. The Regina, Sask., native was drafted by the Lions in 2022 in the third round, but returned to school that year.

He made his debut for the Lions the following seasons, playing in all 18 games. Varga was named First Team All-Canadian and Canada West Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022 while with the University of Regina.