The Toronto Argonauts have announced the signing of American defensive back Kenneth George.

The University of Tennessee alum played 10 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this season, registering 39 defensive tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown.

He recorded 43 defensive tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and one forced fumble last season with the Ticats, his first in the CFL.

George previously spent time with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2023 and the NFL's Tennessee Titans in 2022.