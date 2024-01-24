The Toronto Argonauts announced Wednesday that they have signed American defensive lineman Jordan Williams.

The 24-year-old played nine games with the Memphis showboats of the USFL in 2023, recording 21 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Williams spent the 2022 offseason with the Miami Dolphins after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-5 lineman attended Virginia Tech in 2021, making 33 tackles and recording 2.5 sacks in 11 games. He has previously totalled 55 tackles and four sacks between 2017-21 while with the Clemson Tigers.