The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of American running back Miyan Williams, wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., linebacker Billy Shaeffer.

Williams played collegiately at Ohio State, taking 258 carries for 1,554 yards and 20 touchdowns in 31 career games. He was named Third Team All-Big 10 in 2022.

Demus Jr., played with both the Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks in 2024 after a stint with the NFL's Baltimore Rvanes in 2023. He played collegiately at the University of Maryland and caught 128 passes for 2,008 yards and 14 scores in 47 career games. Demus Jr. was an Honourable Mention All-Big 10 in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Shaeffer recorded 241 tackles, 12.5 sacks, five interceptions, and five forced fumbles in 48 games with Lafayette College. He was named team MVP, First Team All-Patriot League, Second Team All-American, and a finalist for the FCS top defensive player award after recording 83 tackles and 10 sacks in his senior year.