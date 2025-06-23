The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian defensive lineman J-Min Pelley, the team announced Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 350-pound defensive tackle played 11 games with the Edmonton Elks in 2024, recording six defensive tackles.

Pelley, a native of Calgary, was selected as a supplemental draft choice by Edmonton in 2022. In 36 games with the Elks, the 6-foot-5, 350 pound lineman recorded 25 tackles.

The 27-year-old also worked out for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL in 2024.

In his lone USPORTS season at the University of Calgary, Pelley earned Second Team All-Canadian honours as he helped the Dinos win the Vanier Cup in 2019.

The Argonauts sit at the bottom of the CFL standings headed into Week 4, having allowed a league-high 96 points in their 0-3 start. The Argonauts take on the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 4 on Sunday.