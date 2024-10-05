The Toronto Argonauts have announced the signing of Canadian offensive lineman Sage Doxtater.

The 25-year-old most recently played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League in 2024. The Oneida Nation of the Thames native signed with the NFL's New Orleans Saints in 2023 before playing five games with the XFL's Huston Roughnecks later that year.

Doxtater was originally selected 12th overall by the Argos in the 2021 CFL Draft.

He played 49 games with New Mexico State from 2016-2021.