TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed receiver David Ungerer II and defensive back Josh Hagerty to contract extensions Monday.

Ungerer and Haggerty are both Canadians. Ungerer's deal covers two seasons while Haggerty's extension is for one year.

Ungerer has registered 35 catches for 491 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games this season, his first with Toronto. Before joining the Argos, Ungerer played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019, 2021-22).

Hagerty is in his third season with Toronto. He has appeared in three games this year, recording eight tackles before sustaining an injury.

The Argos also signed defensive back Amani Dennis and defensive lineman Ralph Holley, both American free agents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.