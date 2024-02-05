The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and released Boris Bede, it was announced Monday.

TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported Sunday evening that Bede is expected to sign with the Edmonton Elks after getting his release from the Argos. Bede bid farewell to the Argos on social media over the weekend.

With Boris Bede getting his early release from the #Argos, I'm hearing he's expected to sign with the #Elks in the coming days.

Argos may be able to go 🇨🇦 at the position if they add Lirim Hajrullahu as many expect. #CFLFA — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 5, 2024

The 33-year-old Hajrullahu returns to the Argos for his second stint with the team, having spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons in Toronto. He played 2018 and 2019 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before having stints in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in a total of four NFL games.

Bede, 34, spent the past three seasons with the Argonauts, making 37 of 39 field goal attempts in 2023.

We have signed 🇨🇦 K Lirim Hajrullahu. — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 5, 2024

He's also spent time with the Montreal Alouettes over the course of his seven-year CFL career.