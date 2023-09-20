The Toronto Argonauts announced Wednesday they have signed general manager Michael "Pinball" Clemons to a contract extension.

Clemons was named the 20th general manager in franchise history in October 2019. Under Clemons, the Argonauts have won the 2022 Grey Cup, three consecutive East Division regular-season titles and the best start in team history this season at 11-1.

He has served in various capacities with the organization over the past 30+ years, including player, head coach, president, chief executive officer and vice-chair. He won three Grey Cups as a player (1991, 1996-97), once as a head coach (2004), twice as an executive (2012 and 2017) with his seventh title coming last season as general manager. He was inducted in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

"What can I say about Pinball Clemons that hasn't already been said," said Argos president Bill Manning. "He has known tremendous success with the Argos, first as one of the greatest CFL players of all-time, then as a Grey Cup winning coach, and now a Grey Cup winning general manager. When Pinball took over as general manager in late 2019, he talked about building bridges and he has done just that, creating unity throughout the organization that is the foundation of our success. Pinball is also a great human and someone who I am blessed to work with and hold in the highest regard. This extension is well deserved, and our future is very bright with Pinball leading the way."