The Toronto Argonauts have signed former Canadian Football League All-Star returner Janarion Grant, it was announced Tuesday.

Grant spent the last four seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, making the All-Star team in 2022 and helping the team to Grey Cup titles in 2019 and 2021.

The 30-year-old also returned a punt 102 yards in the 2022 Grey Cup, which the Bombers lost to the Argonauts.

He was limited to just eight games last season due to injury, tallying 472 punt return yards and a touchdown along with 427 kickoff return yards. Grant also had four catches for 36 receiving yards in his eight appearances.

A native of Fort Trilby, Fla., Grant played collegiately a Rutgers University in New Jersey.