The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of a trio of players on Wednesday with quarterback Max Duggan among them.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy runner-up at TCU joins defensive lineman Joe Wallace and offensive lineman Dre Doiron with the Boatmen.

A native of Council Bluffs, IA, Duggan spent four years with the Horned Frogs, appearing in 47 games. In 2022, he threw for 3,698 yards on 267-for-419 passing with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Duggan finished second to USC pivot Caleb Williams in Heisman voting that winter. The Horned Frogs would go on to top Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl to earn a trip to the National Championship where they were defeated 65-7 by Georgia.

After being taken with a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, the 24-year-old Duggan joined the United Football League's St. Louis Battlehawks for the 2025 season. He appeared in eight games, throwing for 696 yards on 63-for-110 passing with four TDs and four picks.

Wallace, 27, also comes to the CFL from the UFL where he previously played for the DC Defenders. A native of Dallas, Wallace started his collegiate career at Texas Tech before transferring to Sam Houston State.

London, Ont.'s Doiron previously spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after being taken in the fifth round of the 2025 CFL Draft by the BC Lions out of Kansas. He began his collegiate career at Buffalo.