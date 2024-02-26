TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed free-agent receiver Rasheed Bailey on Monday.

The 30-year-old American joins the Argos after four CFL seasons with Winnipeg. The six-foot-one, 217-pound Bailey had 46 catches for 508 yards and six TDs in 18 regular-season games with the Blue Bombers.

Bailey had 180 catches for 2,072 yards and 20 TDs in 58 regular-season games with Winnipeg. He also helped Winnipeg make four straight Grey Cup appearances, winning two.

Before coming to Canada, Bailey spent four seasons (2015-18) in the NFL with Philadelphia (twice), Jacksonville, San Diego, Cleveland, and Carolina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.