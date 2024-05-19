The Toronto Argonauts signed veteran quarterback Nick Arbuckle, the team announced on Sunday.

Arbuckle, 30, returns for his second stint with the Argonauts, after he played in seven games with the team in the 2021 season.

In four starts that year, Arbuckle threw for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns before he was traded to the Edmonton Elks.

The Oxnard, Calif. native spent last year with the Ottawa Redblacks, where he appeared in 18 games, throwing for 461 yards and four interceptions in 78 pass attempts.

Arbuckle began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018 after a successful college career at Georgia State.

In his CFL career, Arbuckle has amassed 7,158 passing yards on 625-of-917 passing with 23 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 82 games played.

The Argonauts also announced the release of QB Hunter Raquet and wide receiver Savon Scarver.

Toronto opens their preseason schedule on Saturday with a clash against the Montreal Alouettes, and are scheduled to kick off their regular-season campaign on June 9 against the BC Lions.