The Toronto Argonauts are still in the process of deciding which quarterback will start in Week 8 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, according to head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

The Argonauts opened their season at 2-0, but lost three of their next four to fall to .500 after six games played. Quarterback Cameron Dukes has started every game this year after Chad Kelly was handed a suspension of at least nine regular season games a month before Week 1.

Dukes, 25, got off to a hot start with the Kelly-less Argonauts, throwing for 469 yards and five touchdowns across the first two weeks.

But much like the Argonauts’ season, Dukes’ play has teetered off as of late. Since his big performance in Week 2, the Shepherdsville, Ky., native has thrown just one passing touchdown and six interceptions, including a four-pick performance in a 30-23 loss against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 4.

The only other quarterbacks eligible to start on Toronto’s roster are Bryan Scott and Nick Arbuckle. Scott, 28, appeared in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Montreal Alouettes, going a perfect 5/5 for 79 yards and a touchdown. Arbuckle, a five-year CFL veteran in his second go-around with the Argos, has appeared in two games for the team this year. The Georgia State product is a combined 12/20 for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Boatmen in limited snaps under centre.

The Argos play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday. Watch LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.