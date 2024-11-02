TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have their rematch with the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes.

Quarterback Chad Kelly tossed four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Argonauts to a 58-38 CFL victory against the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Division semifinal on Saturday.

The dominant victory propelled the Argonauts to their fourth straight appearance in the East final and set up a rematch with the Alouettes, who upset Toronto 38-17 a year ago.

"We know we're going to get their best shot," Kelly said. "We got to be ready for whatever they throw at us and be ready to go."

Kelly and the Argonauts were not ready to go against the Redblacks, falling behind 10-0 and 13-3 in the first half. But Toronto rebounded with an explosive 38-point second half.

Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown set CFL playoff records with 46 completions and 61 pass attempts.

He threw for three touchdowns, 476 yards and two interceptions that resulted in Toronto touchdowns.

The visitors were in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but the semifinal defeat gave them six losses in their final seven outings.

The two teams 96-points combined output tied a playoff record, set when the Alouettes defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2011 East Division semifinal.

"Offensively, we can be explosive," Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. "Now we have to do it again next week."

Kelly finished with 358 passing yards, completing 18 of 20 before 18,060 at BMO Field. He also rushed for 29 yards on two carries. The Argonauts received a break in the dying seconds of the first half. Brown rallied the Redblacks for a late-half touchdown, finishing with an eight-yard pass to slotback Jaelon Acklin.

But then they botched the ensuing kickoff, trying to boot a squib quick down the middle of the field. Richie Leone's kick hit the Argonauts front wall. Kerfalla Exume fell on the ball with three seconds remaining.

Toronto placekicker Lirim Hajrullahu made good on his 53-yard attempt to bring the home side to within 23-20.

"We tried to execute a squib kick, put it down the middle of the field," Ottawa head coach Bob Dice said. "We had six seconds left in the half, and my only regret is bad luck. It hit one of their players, and they were able to recover it and get a field goal."

Toronto scored two touchdowns before the midpoint of the third quarter to snatch a 34-23 lead.

Kelly hit Davaris Daniels for his second touchdown, this time with a nine-yard strike. The drive was set up by a 15-yard rush down the middle from Kelly. The Argonauts quarterback was drilled by Redblacks linebacker Frankie Griffin, resulting in a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

Kelly showed his displeasure but was forced to leave the game because of concussion protocol.

He returned three plays later for his third touchdown pass.

On the Argonauts' next drive, Kelly found Makai Polk for a 57-yard bomb. Three plays later, Kelly scampered in for a 15-yard score. Kelly's fourth touchdown toss, a 13-yard completion to Jake Herslow, arrived 2:56 into the fourth quarter.

Ottawa's Lewis Ward hit his fourth field goal of the afternoon, this time from 42 yards, as the third quarter concluded with Toronto in front 34-26.

The Redblacks had the ball for 24:11 of the first half but departed for the locker room leading 23-20, settling for three goals.

Brown went an impressive 26 for 31 for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

"Right now, it's tough," Brown said. "Because you don't come back to work until the following year."

Two quick-strike second-quarter touchdowns spearheaded the Argonauts to a 17-16 advantage. Kelly hit Polk for a 70-yard catch-and-run and Daniels from 41 yards. Polk finished with 158 yards on four receptions.