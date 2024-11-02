Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts offence ripped off big chunk plays all game long to smother the Ottawa Redblacks 58-38 and advance to the East Final.

Toronto will travel to Montreal to take on the Alouettes in a rematch of last year's East Final, which the Alouettes won 38-17.

Kelly had the deep ball working, as he finished with 358 yards passing and four touchdowns on just 18 completions, and the offence put together six plays of at least 20 yards. He also added 29 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

DaVaris Daniels and Makai Polk were the stars on the receiving end, as Daniels caught four passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while Polk added four catches for 158 yards and a score.

Daniels caught a 40-yard touchdown, while Polk added a 70-yard touchdown as the Argos scored two touchdowns in a three-play sequence in the second quarter.

When Ottawa got the ball trailing 44-32 late in the fourth quarter looking to rally, the Argonauts defence came up with their big play. Star linebacker Wynton McManis intercepted a pass over the middle of the field, then pitched the ball to Tarvarus McFadden, who ran it all the way back for the 88-yard touchdown to seal the victory.

Benjie Franklin intercepted another pass for a long Argonauts touchdown on the next drive to push the lead over 20 late in the game.

The Redblacks, who were playing in their first playoff game since the 2018 Grey Cup, started strong and led 23-20 at half time.

Dru Brown threw for 476 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in the losing effort. Kalil Pimpleton made 13 receptions for 123 yards for Ottawa, while Bralon Addison caught 10 passes for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The 96 combined points scored in the game tied a CFL playoff record.

