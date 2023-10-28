OTTAWA — The Toronto Argonauts closed out their CFL regular season with a franchise-record 16th win by beating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-22 on Saturday night.

The Argos made CFL history completing their season with a perfect divisional record of 10-0.

In comparison, Ottawa finished the season with a 4-14 record and failed to beat a division rival this season.

Cameron Dukes finished the game 22-of-34 passing for 317 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Ottawa’s Dustin Crum was 22-of-35 for 261 yards with two TD’s and two interceptions.

The one highlight for the Redblacks was Devonte Williams reaching 1,003 yards for his first-ever 1,000-yard season.

Toronto took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Trailing 14-6 to start the third quarter Michael Domagala scored his third field goal, from 46 yards, midway through the third to bring Ottawa within five.

Emotions ran high late in the third quarter when Deonta McMahon ran in a two-yard TD to put Toronto up 21-9 with the teams combining for five penalties after the play.

Boris Bede added a 37-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter to give Toronto a 24-9 lead sending many of the Ottawa faithful for the gates.

Crum managed to give those still in the stands something to cheer about connecting with Justin Hardy for a 30-yard TD with 6:21 remaining, but any hope of a comeback was dashed by Bede’s 38-yard field goal to put the Argos up 27-16.

Keaton Bruggeling scored his first CFL TD late in the game for Ottawa connecting with Crum for 16 yards.

The Argos jumped out early taking a 14-0 lead on a pair of first quarter TDs.

Ottawa’s Alonzo Addae picked off Dukes and on the next play the Argos came right back with Mason Pierce picking off Crum to run back a 35-yard TD.

With two minutes left in the quarter Dukes connected with Dejon Brissett, who was left all alone, for a 61-yard TD pass.

Ottawa managed to get down to Toronto’s 10-yard line, but settled for a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter to get on the board. Domagala added a 39-yard field goal at the end of the half to get the Redblacks within eight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2023.