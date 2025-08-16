Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Damonte Coxie left Friday’s 28-20 loss against the Edmonton Elks in the late stages of the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury.

Coxie, 28, lept into the air in an attempt to catch a pass from quarterback Nick Arbuckle, but was hit low by Tyrrel Ford and fell backwards with his head banging hard against the turf.

The fourth-year veteran remained motionless on the ground while trainers ran out to the field and players from both teams dropped to a knee while Coxie was being attended to.

The University of Memphis product eventually got to his feet after several moments on the turf and walked off with some assistance.

Coxie, a native of Reserve, Louisiana., departed the game with five catches on eight targets for 60 yards.