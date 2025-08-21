TORONTO - Nick Arbuckle won't have his top offensive weapon when the Toronto Argonauts host the B.C. Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Receiver Damonte Coxie (head) won't play after missing the entire week of practice. Coxie was injured in Toronto's 28-20 road loss Friday night to the Edmonton Elks.

"We're hoping to get him back next week, we've got to be smart there and be careful," Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said following Thursday's practice at Lamport Stadium. "We want to get him back as soon as possible but at the same time we've got take care of his health."

Toronto (2-8) chases its first win in three games Saturday while B.C. (5-5) has won its last two contests.

Coxie's absence will leave a huge hole in Toronto's offensive attack. The six-foot-three, 200-pound receiver stands second in the CFL in receiving yards (854 from 48 catches) and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns (six) and targets (85).

Coxie, 28, is also tied with Hamilton's Kenny Lawler for most 30-plus yard catches (10).

"He's been a guy that kind of stirs the drink for us," Dinwiddie said of Coxie. "When we need a play he's the guy that consistently makes it for us.

"He's having a great season carrying the offence so the guys are going to have to step their game up."

Veteran slotback DaVaris Daniels is expected to take Coxie's spot in the lineup with second-year Argo Jake Herslow likely starting at slotback. In Toronto's last two games, Herslow has nine catches from 10 targets for 122 yards and two TDs.

"It (Coxie's injury) definitely changes up some things," said Arbuckle. "He's such an incredible player and talent, great energy and does things in a really special way but we have other great receivers.

"Jake has really stepped up as his role has increased due to injury these past few weeks (while) DaVaris has played that (Coxie's) position for a long time in this offence and his career so everybody can make plays all around. I don't expect us to miss a beat in terms of what we can do and productivity, it just might look a little different."

Dinwiddie praised the six-foot, 185-pound Herslow's grit.

"Jake is a little scrapper," Dinwiddie said. "When we've put him in there he's done a good job blocking as well.

"Now, will he get outmatched from time to time? Yeah, that's going to happen but I think he's done a good job and has a bigger catch radius than people think, he'll go up and get it. He's been a difference-maker for our offence."

Also on Thursday, Toronto sent a 2027 seventh-round pick to Hamilton for Canadian long-snapper Simon Chaves.

Coxie is in his fourth season with Toronto and in '24 had 59 catches for 860 yards — both career highs — with four TDs. His six touchdown grabs this year are a career-best.

Arbuckle and Coxie have been key figures in a Toronto passing attack that's ranked second in the CFL (307.9 yards per game). Arbuckle leads the league in completions (256) and is second in both yards (3,033) and TDs (17) while sporting an impressive 71.3 completion percentage.

Arbuckle also has 10 interceptions (tied with Winnipeg's Zach Collaros for league lead) and been sacked 25 times — the most of any CFL starter.

Veteran linebacker Wynton McManis (tricep) will play against B.C. while defensive lineman Jordan Williams (shoulder) is available.

Canadian tackle Ryan Hunter (shoulder) and quarterback Chad Kelly (leg) were both limited in practice this week. They remain on the six-game list but Dinwiddie feels Hunter — the CFL's top lineman last year — should return sooner than later.

"Ryan got his first full week of contact and looked pretty good out there," Dinwiddie said. "Potentially next week, maybe the week after that following the bye.

"With Chad, we'll see. I think he went out there (Thursday) and did some decent things but there's still a little hitch in the giddy-up as far as running down the field but he can do everything within the confines of the pocket. I want to see him back at 100 per cent before we put him back there."

Kelly, the CFL's 2023 outstanding player, hasn't played since suffering a leg injury in last year's 30-28 East Division final win over Montreal. Arbuckle led Toronto past Winnipeg 41-24 in the Grey Cup, earning game MVP honours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.