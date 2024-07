The Toronto Argonauts released wide receiver Rasheed Bailey on Friday amid a productive start to the season.

Bailey, 30, has 24 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns in six games with Toronto.

He joined the Argonauts this winter after four seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Toronto also released defensive back Amani Dennis and defensive lineman Jay Person on Friday.

The Argonauts (3-3) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-5) on Saturday.