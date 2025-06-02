Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly was in pads and throwing at the team's practice on Monday, but did not take offensive reps.

Nick Arbuckle, who is set to start Friday's season-opener against the Montreal Alouettes, and backup Tucker Horn worked with the offence on Monday.

Running back Deonta McMahon also worked with the first-team offence, being elevated after the release of Ka'Deem Carey.

On defence, linebacker Wynton McManis worked with the starters as he recovers from a leg injury.

Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie revealed last week that Kelly had been cleared for practice following a devastating leg injury suffered in the playoffs last fall.

Kelly incurred the injury in the third quarter of last year's East Final against the Alouettes when defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his right leg. Kelly was taken off on a stretcher and revealed later that night on social media he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, forcing him to undergo surgery. Kelly, who won the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2023, was driven from Montreal to Toronto after the surgery.

The 31-year-old Buffalo native, who has been held off his feet recently with an ingrown toenail, threw for 2,451 yards alongside 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions over nine games with the Argonauts in 2024, his third season with the franchise.

Kelly missed the first nine games of last season due to a suspension handed out by the CFL following an investigation regarding allegations made by the team's former strength and conditioning coach.

Arbuckle was named Grey Cup MVP in Kelly's absence as the Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in last year's title game, re-signed with the team in the off-season as Kelly's timeline for recovery remained unclear.