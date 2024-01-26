Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has restructured his contract with the team, TSN's Dave Naylor reports.

With the opening of free agency approaching, hearing that @TorontoArgos QB Chad Kelly has restructured his contract to put team in better position to add/retain talent.#CFL #Argos — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 26, 2024

The reigning Most Outstanding Player was inked to a three-year in August on the heels of a Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers., making him the highest-paid player in the league.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign this extension and proudly represent the historic Double Blue,” Kelly said in a statement then.

“Today marks not only a contract extension, but an extension of my commitment to the amazing city of Toronto, my teammates, coaches, front office and MLSE. I want to thank each one of you for your unwavering support over the last two years, and I look forward to leading this team to future Grey Cups. I also want to thank the Lord for providing me daily strength to do what I do best, my family for always being there for me throughout this process and the team around me for making this all come together.”

The 29-year-old from Buffalo flourished in his first full season as the Double Blue's starter, throwing for 4,123 yards and 23 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

The Ole Miss product also tallied the second-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with eight behind Ottawa Redblacks' Dustin Crum (9).

CFL free agency opens on Feb. 13 at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.