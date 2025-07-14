It was another tough showing for quarterback Tre Ford and the Edmonton Elks in a 32-14 loss to the BC Lions on Sunday.

Ford completed just 4-of-12 passes for 34 yards and an interception before being benched for the fourth quarter as the team trailed 24-7. Cody Fajardo entered the game and finished with 78 yards and a touchdown while completing 5-of-7 attempts.

“It was a tough game,” Ford said following the loss. “Obviously we got beat up and a lot of that was my fault. There was just a lot of missed throws today. It just sucks because I thought I was seeing the field really well."

The Elks now sit last in the West Division at 1-4 and enter their bye week seeking answers under centre. Do they stick with Ford, who they selected in the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft and handed a three-year extension to this past off-season? Or do they make the change to Fajardo, the former Grey Cup MVP who was acquired this past off-season?

“I think Cody Fajardo gives them the best chance to win today, but I don't think they can go to Cody Fajardo because they named Tre Ford the starter,” said TSN’s Davis Sanchez. “If you’re [general manager] Ed Hervey and selling Tre Ford as the future of your football team, you can’t now go to someone else after a few weeks.

“If you go to Cody now, what’s your goal? Is it to make the playoffs? Cody’s not your future. Tre Ford is your future. If you’re not making the playoffs this year, [the starter] has to be a guy you think is the future of your team, whoever that is.”

The Elks' playoff hopes are fading quickly following their Week 6 loss, as FanDuel now gives them the longest Grey Cup odds in the league.

FanDuel Grey Cup Odds Team Record Odds Montreal Alouettes 3-2 +230 Winnipeg Blue Bombers 3-1 +380 Saskatchewan Roughrider 4-1 +470 Calgary Stampeders 4-1 +600 Toronto Argonauts 1-4 +900 BC Lions 3-3 +1000 Hamilton Tiger-Cats 3-2 +1000 Ottawa Redblacks 1-5 +1900 Edmonton Elks 1-4 +6000

Ford, 27, had thrown for 984 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions this season, his first as the full-time starter. The dual threat has also added 152 yards rushing and another score on the ground.

Head coach Mark Kilam now has a week to evaluate before the club exits its bye week to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-1) on the road on July 25.

“I would be taking a long look at everything I’ve called for Tre Ford. He’s looked good at times and he’s looked bad at times,” said TSN’s Paul LaPolice. “Now we can’t put this record all on him, this defence needs to get better. But offensively, they have struggled at times to get the ball into the endzone and keep drives alive, so he’s got to perform better.

“I would be sitting with my QB during the bye week and ask him ‘What plays do you like best? What are you most comfortable with?’ I would try to build some quarterback run game for him because he’s so explosive. I would give him another opportunity. You named him the starter for the season, so let’s give him more opportunities. But sooner or later, he’s got to start putting the ball in the endzone and keep his team on the field."

The Elks finished fourth in the West with a 7-11 record last season and have not made the postseason since 2019.