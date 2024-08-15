The Saskatchewan Roughriders are getting back two keys offensive weapons for their Week 11 clash against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Both quarterback Trevor Harris and running back AJ Ouellette will be in the starting lineup after missing time with injury.

Harris has been sidelined since June 23 with a moderate MCL sprain. Harris suffered the injury in win over the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 3.

Over three games this season, Harris has thrown for 872 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The 38-year-old suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee after just five games last season, which required surgery to repair.

Shea Patterson has filled in as the team's starter in Harris' absence helping the team lead the CFL's West Division with a 5-3-1 record. Patterson, 27, has thrown for 1,599 yards with six touchdowns to five interceptions. He also has four rushing touchdowns this season.

Ouellette, 29, suffered a hip injury on July 19 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and hasn't played since. Ouellette has rushed for 389 yards and three touchdowns over six games with the Riders in 2024, his first campaign in Regina after spending the first four years of his career with the Toronto Argonauts.

Alouettes starting quarterback Cody Fajardo, who hasn't played since July 11 with a hamstring injury, will dress against the Roughriders, but will back up Davis Alexander.