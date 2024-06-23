Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris was forced out of Sunday's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday with an apparent leg injury.

CTV's Brit Dort reported on the field that Harris is considered 'questionable' to return with a left knee injury.

Harris returned to the sideline with a brace on his knee, and was spotted taking warm-up throws, but he did not return to action.

The veteran sustained the injury on a hit late in the first half.

Harris left the game having completed 16-of-21 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Saskatchewan led Hamilton 18-7 at half time.

In the first two games of the season, both victories, Harris completed 54 passes for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

The 38-year-old suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee after just five games last season, that required surgery to repair.

Harris was replaced by Shea Patterson to play out the remainder of the first half.