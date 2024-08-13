Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris took reps with the starters at Monday's practice for the first time in over seven weeks.

It was his second week back at practice after sustaining injuries to his ACL and MCL in Week 4.

“It was a little bit more than I’d hope for in terms of what the damage was. But it ended up being one of those things where you just have a timetable you have to wait for, for the ligaments to heal. I was trying to push back to get back early and the doctors were pretty hard headed and strong about the terms of what that timetable needed to be for [my] long term health,” Harris told reporters Monday.

Despite getting in a full week of practice, Harris and head coach Corey Mace remain non-committal about his status for Friday's matchup against the Montreal Alouettes.

“That’s kind of just going to be up to Mace and the doctors and everybody but shoot I’m always going to say yes,” Harris exclaimed. “We’ll see. Nothing’s promised. But there’s definitely a shot for that. But ultimately I’ll make that decision by the end of the week,” Mace told reporters.

Shea Patterson has filled in as the starting quarterback in Harris' absence, helping lead the team to the top of the West Division with a 5-3-1 record.

With Harris and running back A.J. Ouellette, who has missed the past three games with a hip injury, set to return in the near future the 38-year-old signal caller says the Roughriders are in an excellent spot heading into the stretch run.

“You gotta love it. And you know we said it doesn’t feel good, it doesn’t feel, you know, the way we’ve been, it doesn’t feel like [we’re in first] but we are,” Harris said. “The table is set for us that we control our own destiny moving forward.”

The Riders will look to remain atop the West as they take on the CFL-leading Alouettes on Friday. The Als might be getting good injury news of their own, as quarterback Cody Fajardo is nearing a return to action after missing a month with a hamstring injury.

Watch the Roughriders and Alouettes LIVE on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT on TSN1, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports that the 2023 Grey Cup MVP could return in Week 11 against the Riders but is more likely to return on Aug. 25 against the Edmonton Elks.