Veteran quarterback Trevor Harris is returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on a one-year contract extension, TSN's Farhan Lalji confirms.

The 38-year-old recorded 3,264 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 12 games with the Roughriders in 2024, his second in Saskatchewan and 12th in the CFL.

Saskatchewan posted a 9-8-1 record this season and defeated the BC Lions in the first round of the CFL Playoffs before falling to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Divisional Final.

Harris has thrown for 33,148 yards with 180 touchdowns and 84 interceptions over 172 career games with the Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks, Edmonton Elks, Montreal Alouettes and Roughriders.

The Waldo, Ohio native is a two-time All-Star and won the Grey Cup twice in 2012 and 2016.