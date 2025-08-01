WINNIPEG - Rookie Trey Vaval dazzled a sold-out crowd of Blue Bombers fans when he returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and followed up with a 97-yard punt return for a major that helped Winnipeg snap a three-game losing streak with a 40-31 victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

It was the first and second TDs of the CFL season for the defensive back from Montana.

Chris Streveler started for Winnipeg (4-3) after quarterback Zach Collaros left last week’s 31-17 loss in Toronto with a neck injury.

The backup completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 173 yards with three interceptions. He also ran four times for 25 yards and one touchdown in front of the team’s ninth consecutive sellout at Princess Auto Stadium.

Nick Arbuckle was 22-of-39 passing for 327 yards with one interception and two TDs for the Argonauts (2-6).

The game kicked off on time after the Blue Bombers and CFL were monitoring the smoky air quality caused by forest fires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The Air Quality Health Index was seven at game time, under the threshold of eight that would have delayed or postponed the contest. It had a very high risk of 10-plus in the morning.

Winnipeg defensive end Jay Person also got the crowd cheering when he returned an Arbuckle fumble 28 yards for a score.

Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo connected on field goals from 46, 49, 34 and 31 yards, but hit an upright on a 45-yard attempt. He was good on four converts.

Toronto receiver Damonte Coxie had touchdown catches of 16 and 56 yards, as he hauled in nine passes for 187 yards. Linebacker Cameron Judge returned an interception 47 yards for a TD.

Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu was good on field goals from 44, 25 and nine yards and made three converts. John Haggerty booted an 85-yard punt for a single.

The Bombers led 14-7 after the first quarter, 31-13 at halftime and 34-24 heading into the fourth.

After Castillo missed a 45-yarder on Winnipeg’s first possession, big plays had the crowd groaning again and then cheering.

Toronto defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II tipped a Streveler pass, the ball bounced into Judge’s hands and he took it into the end zone at 5:53.

On the kickoff, Vaval showed his speed for his 93-yard TD return.

Winnipeg finished the first quarter with Streveler running the ball nine yards across the goal line.

The second quarter featured Person and Vaval.

After defensive end Willie Jefferson forced Arbuckle to fumble, Person scooped up the ball for a 28-yard score at 12:57.

Vaval followed that up a minute later with his 97-yard punt return.

The Argonauts scored on their first two possessions of the third quarter with Coxie’s 16-yard TD catch and a nine-yard field goal by Hajrullahu after Toronto was stopped from one and two yards out.

Castillo sailed through a 33-yarder early in the fourth, but Toronto responded with Coxie’s 56-yard TD.

After Arbuckle was intercepted by linebacker Tony Jones, the Bombers got to the red zone but Streveler was intercepted in the end zone by defensive back Tarvarus McFadden with just under three minutes remaining.

Winnipeg’s defence stood tall on Toronto’s final possessions and Castillo nailed a 31-yarder with 38 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Argonauts: Host the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, Aug. 9.

Blue Bombers: Visit the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, Aug. 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.