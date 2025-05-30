GUELPH - Tucker Horn's 10-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Turner Jr. led the Toronto Argonauts to a 27-23 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night in the final CFL exhibition game for both teams.

Horn found Turner at 6:41 of the fourth to break a 17-17 tie on a cool, breezy evening at Alumni Stadium. A steady breeze of 20 kilometres an hour blew throughout the contest, gusting up to 32 km-h.

Horn was nine-of-16 passing for 103 yards.

Alfredo Gachuz Lozada's 27-yard field goal at 12:15 put Toronto ahead 27-17. Gavin Hardison's 11-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Shaun Harrison at 12:56 pulled Hamilton to within 27-23 but the two-point convert attempt was unsuccessful.

The Ticats' onside kick was recovered by Toronto, setting up Gachuz Lozada's 43-yard boot at 13:32.

Jarret Doege and Jyran Mitchell scored the Argonauts' other touchdowns. Lirim Hajrullahu kicked two converts and a field goal while Gachuz Lozada added two field goals and a convert.

Keaton Bruggeling had two touchdowns for Hamilton. Eric Maximuik added the converts while Marc Liegghio booted a field goal.

Tiger-Cats starter Taylor Powell's 15-yard TD strike to Bruggeling at 1:48 of the second opened the scoring. Hajullahu's 38-yard field goal at 14:36 cut Toronto's deficit to 7-3.

Powell found Bruggeling on a 13-yard touchdown pass at 1:18 of the third to put Hamilton ahead 14-3.

Powell played the first three quarters, completing 11-of-16 passes for 113 yards. Toronto stater Cameron Dukes was seven-of-11 passing for 62 yards before giving way to Horn in the second.

Horn was initially replaced by Doege in the third. Doege's two-yard TD run at 6:41 pulled the Argos to within 14-10.

Liegghio's 32-yard field goal at 14:24 put Hamilton ahead 17-10 but Mitchell pulled Toronto even with a 70-yard TD run at 14:50.

The Ticats defeated the Argos 24-16 in their first exhibition meeting last Saturday at Hamilton Stadium.

In other exhibition action, the Montreal Alouettes visit the Ottawa Redblacks, the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers while the Edmonton Elks entertain the B.C. Lions.

The CFL regular season kicks off Thursday night with the Ottawa Redblacks visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Both Toronto and Hamilton will open the campaign on the road. The Argos are in Montreal to face the Alouettes next Friday while the Ticats will visit the Calgary Stampeders next Saturday.

Alouettes 24, Redblacks 16

At Ottawa, quarterback James Morgan completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown to lead Montreal past the Redblacks.

Caleb Evans and Jonathan Senecal also took snaps for the Alouettes. Evans went 8 for 11 for 111 yards and a TD. Senecal was 3 for 6 for 24 yards.

Tyrie Adams completed 9 for 18 pass attempts for 82 yards, but the Ottawa quarterback also rushed four times for 34 yards and a touchdown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.