Two-time Grey Cup champion quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Edmonton Elks, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 6, 2024

Lalji adds that the deal could reach $500K with incentives.

The 35-year-old Californian spent last season in the United States Football League with the New Orleans Breakers, leading the league with 2,433 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 10 games.

Prior to heading down south, Bethel-Thompson quarterbacked the Toronto Argonauts to their first Grey Cup championship since 2017 with their win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022.

Bethel-Thompson threw for a league-best 4,731 yards and 23 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

The pride of UCLA and Sacramento State broke into the Canadian Football League with the Bombers in 2016 before joining the Double Blue a season later.

In his five seasons as a Boatman (2017-21, 22), Bethel-Thompson played in 74 games, throwing for 13,261 yards, 70 touchdowns and 49 interceptions.

Bethel-Thompson's signing comes a day after the Elks released fellow American quarterback Taylor Cornelius.

Cornelius was one of the many quarterbacks to start for the Elks in 2023, with Jarret Doege, 26, and 25-year-old Canadian Tre Ford also competing to quarterback the Elks.

Ford ultimately won the QB battle, playing in 16 games and throwing for a career-high 1,069 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.