Tyler Snead is making the most of his opportunities early this season with the Montreal Alouettes.

The third-year receiver has seven catches for 151 yards in two games. His 21.6-yard average is even more impressive considering Snead has been targeted just eight times compared to 16 for Canadian Tyson Philpot (nine catches, 90 yards and a touchdown) and 14 for Austin Mack (10 receptions, 154 yards).

Snead was targeted five times in Montreal's 39-18 win over the Ottawa Redblacks last week, recording four catches for 117 yards. Mack had nine targets (five catches, 103 yards), one more than Philpot (five receptions, 42 yards).

"The coolest thing about playing in this offence, it can be anyone's week on any given gameday," Snead said. "We've got many plays we gameplan for based on what the coaches see and like, we have coverages we prepare for early that end up working out in our favour with some big plays.

"Later we get different looks that get people open. It just happened to be a big first half for me (versus Ottawa) but next week it could be a big first half for anybody."

Snead's start is a positive sign given he was slowed by a foot injury last season. After posting 56 catches for 788 yards and five TDs in 15 games as a rookie in 2023, the five-foot-seven, 172-pound Raleigh, N.C., native had 24 receptions for 253 yards in seven contests last year.

"That was like my first major injury, the first time I had to miss games and it was definitely tough," Snead said. "But they (Als medical staff) did a great job with rehab and treatment so coming back for the last six games (in '24) and this year, I haven't even noticed it."

Montreal (2-0) visits the Edmonton Elks (0-1) on Thursday night. Its start comes with the remaining three East Division teams all 0-2.

"Tyler has shown tremendous resiliency coming back from an unfortunate injury in his 2024 campaign," said Kenny Kim of Summit Athletes, Snead's Florida-based representative. "I fully expected him to tackle his rehab head-on and as a result he's off to a fast start this season.

"Tyler is a humble, hard-working and determined individual and it's my expectation he'll continue to be a dominant force in this league."

Montreal hasn't skipped a beat with Davis Alexander in his first full season as the starter. Alexander won all four of last year's starts and is 6-0 overall.

"He's just a winner," Snead said. "Every time he steps on to the field he gets into that different mindset and plays to win.

"If you see your quarterback is confident, making plays, getting fired up and showing everyone he can do it, it's like that snowball effect where everybody wants to play good ball and then feels like everybody is."

But a stout Montreal defence — anchored by veteran linebackers Tyrice Beverette and Darnell Sankey — has more than done its part, allowing just 27 offensive points while forcing seven turnovers.

"We've got the league's best defence and that makes us better going against the best every day and competing," Snead said. "They're going to get turnovers, they're going to rally to the ball and hit you.

"I feel like we see a lot of two-and-outs and so it's the offence right back up, which gives us more confidence."

Snead's first CFL campaign was a memorable one, capping it with a '23 Grey Cup victory. Last year, Montreal posted a CFL-best 12-5-1 record before losing a 30-28 East Division final decision to the Toronto Argonauts, who ultimately won the Grey Cup.

Snead said that memory fuelled his and many of his teammates' off-season workouts.

"The goal is the same every year, win a Grey Cup," he said. "But it (loss) definitely left a bitter taste in our mouth.

"I know that was on the mind of many guys. We put in a lot of hard work in during the off-season and now we're just trying to show it all during the regular season."

Snead, 25, admits sometimes having difficulty believing he's playing football professionally.

"It feels weird calling it a job because I have so much fun doing it," he said. "This is what I've loved doing since I was five years old.

"I'm grateful I get to play a game for a living but I love going out and competing with my teammates and sharing a win or learning lessons from a loss. I know one day it's going to end and it won't be here forever so I just try to enjoy everything about it while I can."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.