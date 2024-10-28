Uncertainty looms over promising finish as Elks head into off-season

EDMONTON — While an optimist may point out that the Edmonton Elks went 7-4 to close out the season after a dreadful 0-7 start, the team heads into the CFL off-season with plenty of questions.

Will interim general manager Geroy Simon and interim head coach Jarious Jackson, who replaced former coach and GM Chris Jones five games into the regular season, keep their jobs in 2025?

With McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s one-year deal now expired, and Tre Ford not under contract for 2025, who will play quarterback for going forward?

As the Elks cleaned out their lockers Monday, these questions have not been answered.

The word "interim" is almost as common with the Elks as "football." So it was only fitting that interim CEO and president Rick LeLacheur told the media that the plan is for the team to hire a permanent president first, then move onto confirming the GM and head coach positions for 2025.

The goal is to have this all in place by the Grey Cup on Nov. 17.

"We’re a week closer than we were a week ago to a new president," LeLacheur said. "It’s going to happen fairly soon. We’re in some final interviews and discussions.

“We’re going to do it the way that is normally done. We’re going to get a president, and then the president will have involvement in the general manager, and then the general manager will have involvement in the coaching staff."

Simon and Jackson took over when the team fired Jones after an 0-5 start. The team had a winning record after the change, which is encouraging for a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2019.

It’s clear they want to keep their jobs.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Jackson. "At the end of the day, you know there’s opportunity, right?

"Of course I want it to go in my favour, but, at the same time, I don’t control that. My job is to go out and try to win football games each and every week. That’s what myself and the staff try to do."

Simon said the organization needed to be stabilized before the team could build.

“There was more than just trying to win. We had to stabilize things, and try to build from there," he said. "I think we did a good job of that.

“It’s tough to wait right now, but I’m operating as if I am going to be the general manager moving forward. I’m starting to look to build this team to be a championship organization."

Whether it’s Simon or someone else, the GM’s first job will be addressing the quarterback situation. Ford is a fan favourite. The Canadian quarterback was an Elks’ first-round draft pick in 2022, but has since been bounced in and out of the starting position.

Injuries have played a role, but Jones made the decision before the 2024 season to bring in the veteran Bethel-Thompson and move Ford to the bench. Judging by the repeated calls of “we want Tre!” during Elks’ home games, it was not a decision that was unanimously supported by the fan base.

Ford got the starting job back, got hurt, and then started down the final stretch. His ability to make highlight-reel plays and scramble out what look to be sure sacks will make him a free-agent target. And, he couldn’t commit if his future lies in Edmonton or somewhere else.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure,” he said “It's not my call. I’ve got to see how the cards fall, see? I’ve got to talk to my agent and see what everybody is saying and go from there."

He said the faster the Elks get the management house in order, the more it will help the decision along.

“You need someone who is going to be making the moves, right? And that’s kind of the biggest piece, then the other pieces fall in. Everything moves forward. But I feel we’re kind of stalled right now, when you don’t know who that is.”

The team announced over the weekend that running back Justin Rankin has inked a new one-year deal after rushing for 765 yards in 11 games in his rookie season. That likely means the team will move on from running back Kevin Brown, whose contract is up and finished the season on the practice roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.