The Grey Cup is coming back to Calgary.

Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced Friday that McMahon Stadium will host the 113th Grey Cup in 2026 after Winnipeg hosts in 2025. Calgary last hosted the championship game in 2019.

“Whether you’re from the East Coast and you’ve never experienced the Grey Cup, or you’re Calgarian and this will be your 50th, we can’t wait for you to see what’s in store,” he said at a press conference inside the Stampeders’ locker room.

Stampeders president Jay McNeil was visibly emotional during the announcement. McNeil was an offensive lineman for the Stamps from 1994 to 2007 and won the Grey Cup in 1998 and 2001.

“We are excited, and we are honoured,” he said. “Not only do we have the opportunity to have a long-term impact on the Calgary Stampeders organization, but we have an opportunity to have an impact on our city, on our province, on our league, and on the game of football. It’s not just an opportunity. It’s a responsibility.”

One of the biggest questions is if McMahon Stadium, in its current condition, is capable of hosting one of the biggest sports festivals in Canada.

The facility opened in 1960 and lacks certain amenities. The Stampeders bring in portable toilets for fans to use on game days, and there is limited space on the concourse for concessions.

After Calgary hosted the Grey Cup in 2019, Ambrosie was blunt about the facility.

"I'd like to say this is the last time we'll have a Grey Cup at McMahon," he told the CBC. "Looking into the future, we'll play the next one in a big, beautiful new stadium."

Ambrosie again spoke about a new stadium on Friday, but said that there were other factors in choosing Calgary over other bids.

“Grey Cups are about a lot of things, including the stadium,” the commissioner said. “But really, it’s the festival. It’s the city’s ability to bring people together…I’m not going to back away from the fact that I believe that the city needs a new stadium for the CFL, needs a new stadium for the Calgary Stampeders. It would be disingenuous to say anything else, but that doesn’t make me any less proud to be here today.”

Ambrosie and McNeil said they’re hopeful the stadium will be upgraded over the coming two years. The Stampeders are currently replacing the turf on the field.

“They talked [in their bid] about doing everything they can to make this facility a really great place for the game,” Ambrosie said.

McNeil said the stadium has changed, and that they will work to ensure it is ready to accommodate the Grey Cup crowd.

“McMahon Stadium today is different than it was in 2019,” McNeil said. “We’ve made investments in the last couple of years…[for game day], we’re going to bump out all the concourses and create more space and more options for food and beverage and washrooms.”

Calgary’s bid focused on the city’s capacity to host large events, strong economy, and its young and growing population. Ambrosie cited the “Jay McNeil factor” and how crucial Stampeders ownership was in the bid.

“We were blown away by the Stampeders’ bid and we look forward to seeing their incredible vision transformed into reality,” Ambrosie said.

Music will be a big part of the 2026 Grey Cup in Calgary. The committee plans to have several concerts in the buildup to the game. The festival will take place mostly at the BMO Centre, a large convention hall across from the Saddledome that recently underwent a $500 million expansion.

Calgary will also host the second-ever Grey Cup rodeo and fund a dedicated flag football venue through Grey Cup 50/50 revenue.

The government of Alberta will contribute $4 million and anticipates the festival will generate at least $50 million of economic impact.

“That’s a conservative estimate,” said Alberta Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow. “This is going to create a legacy for Calgary…as a premier destination to host sporting events…for tourism, it’s just another opportunity for us to showcase our beautiful landscapes, our amazing people, and the sporting culture we have.”

Friday’s announcement was personal for Ambrosie. He started his playing career in Calgary, won the Grey Cup in 1993 at McMahon, and will be retiring from his role as commissioner in 2025.

“This city will always hold a special place in my heart,” he said. “I’m wearing my Lamlle’s cowboy boots today as part my Grey Cup announcement…you can never come here without feeling welcome…we are looking forward to one of the great Grey Cup parties of all time.”