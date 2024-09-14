BC Lions pivot Vernon Adams Jr. replaced Nathan Rourke to start the second half against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Adams had not played since the Lions' 25-0 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 9 after sustaining an injury.

The 5-foot-11 quarterback was among the league leaders prior to the injury, recording 2,466 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions in the first game of the season.

Adams led the CFL with 4,769 passing yards last season with the Lions and was a CFL East All-Star in 2019 while a member of the Montreal Alouettes in 2019.

Rourke exits Friday's game with 110 yards with one rushing touchdown in the first half as the Lions trailed the Argonauts 19-10 after the first half.

BC confirmed that Rourke was healthy and it was a coaching decision.

The Victoria native started all four games for the Lions since returning to the team on Aug. 13, recording 989 passing yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

BC entered Friday's game on a two-game winning streak after beating the Ottawa Redblacks and Alouettes in back-to-back weeks.

Rourke was the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022 after throwing for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games.