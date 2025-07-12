REGINA - Having to spend an extra night in Regina didn’t faze the Calgary Stampeders as they smoked the Saskatchewan Roughriders 24-10 on Saturday in a rescheduled CFL game.

The contest was originally slated for Friday night but after an almost four-hour weather delay, the game was postponed until Saturday. An air quality issue, caused by forest fires in northern Saskatchewan, resulted in the CFL deciding to reschedule the West Division showdown.

The Stampeders scrambled on Friday night to find accommodations with the players divided between a local hotel and dorms at the University of Regina. Despite the inconvenience, the Stampeders made the best of a bad situation and knocked off an unbeaten opponent for the second straight week. Saturday’s victory came on the heels of a 37-13 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 3.

Calgary now shares first place in the West Division with Saskatchewan with identical 4-1 records.

Despite an atrocious start, the Stampeders dominated the first half. After quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw an interception on Calgary’s first play from scrimmage, the Stampeders fumbled the ball away on their second possession. Yet they controlled play and could’ve had a bigger halftime lead than the 17-3 difference as the teams went to the locker rooms.

Adams was dynamite in the opening half, completing 20 of 25 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. Calgary had 367 yards of total offence on 41 plays in the half while the Riders were limited to 96 yards of total offence on 21 plays.

Adams eclipsed the 400-yard passing mark for the fifth time in his career as he totalled 428 yards on 28 of 36 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions. His single-game career high is 488 yards which was against Winnipeg on Sept. 21, 2019, when he was a member of the Montreal Alouettes.

Rookie receiver Damien Alford, making his first career CFL start, had three first-half receptions including a 21-yard touchdown catch. Erik Brooks hauled in a 14-yard scoring pass with eight seconds left in the half. Dominique Rhymes was Calgary’s leading receiver in the half, catching five passes for 88 yards.

Saskatchewan narrowed the gap to 17-10 by scoring on the opening possession of the second half. Quarterback Trevor Harris connected with rookie receiver Joe Robustelli on an 18-yard major. It was the first CFL touchdown for Robustelli, who was Saskatchewan’s leading receiver on the day with 11 receptions for 191 yards.

However, the Stampeders replied on the next offensive play as Adams hit a wide-open Alford down the right sideline for an 81-yard touchdown to restore Calgary’s 14-point lead.

Saskatchewan turned the ball over on downs in the red zone twice in the second half, the first coming late in the third quarter and the second coming with 5:13 remaining in the game.

A.J. Allen and Rolan Milligan had interceptions for the Riders. Jaylon Hutchings and Clarence Hicks recorded sacks for the Stampeders. Jameer Thurman had Saskatchewan’s lone sack.

Rene Paredes had a 16-yard field goal for the Stampeders while Brett Lauther hit a 47-yard field goal for the Riders.

UP NEXT

Stampeders: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, July 18.

Roughriders: Visit the B.C. Lions on Saturday, July 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2025.