VANCOUVER — Vernon Adams Jr. said it was difficult this season when the B.C. Lions decided to keep starting Nathan Rourke at quarterback, even after he had recovered from an injury.

“That really crushed me,” Adams said Monday as the Lions cleaned out their lockers following a disappointing 28-19 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Saturday’s CFL West semifinal.

The Lions began the season with hopes of playing in the Grey Cup game being hosted at BC Place Stadium on Nov. 17. After starting at 5-1 the Lions struggled to a 9-9 record and third place in the West.

"It was not the ending we wanted," Adams said.

Adams opened the season as the Lions' starter and was putting up MVP numbers before suffering a knee injury in an Aug. 1 loss to Winnipeg. While he was mending, Canadian-born quarterback Nathan Rourke returned to the Lions after failing to find a job in the NFL.

Carrying the weight of high expectations, and trying to shake off the rust of not playing regularly for 18 months, Rourke lost his first two starts.

Even when Adams was healthy, Rourke continued as the starter, finishing the year with a 3-5 record. Rick Campbell, B.C.’s co-general manager and head coach, decided to start Adams in the Lions’ final game of the season, a win over the Montreal Alouettes, and against the Riders in the playoffs.

Adams said he knew when he was traded to the Lions from Montreal in 2022 his role was to keep the team in playoff contention while Rourke recovered from an injury. He understood Rourke would be the starter once he was healthy again.

“I felt like that was going to be the same thing this year and it wasn’t,” said Adams, who completed 20 of 33 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions against the Riders. “When I came back and they told me they didn’t know if I was getting my spot back, it just totally crushed me.

“I wasn’t going to be whining and complaining about it. I had to come to work every day with a smile on my face."

The decision to stick with Rourke may have caused “a little bit” of division in the Lions locker room, Adams said.

"I don’t think it was that bad because guys knew we were a better team with him. I tried to defuse it and let guys know this is what it is."

Campbell said he believed he did what best for the Lions having Rourke, the 2022 most outstanding Canadian, continue as quarterback.

"I’ll always reflect and try to learn," said Campbell. "I was trying to be very thoughtful in doing what I thought was best for the team. I still am sticking to my story.

"I don’t think the quarterbacks was the issue, either one of those guys. I just think as a whole group, we needed to be better."

Rourke called Adams a great leader and said it was a difficult situation for both players.

“I don’t think we’re asking those type of things if we’re still playing or if my time had gone better,” said Rourke.

“I think I did the best I could with what I had. It’s hard to have regrets about that.”

Adams finished the season completing 197 of 302 passes for 2,929 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rourke completed 136 of 209 passes for 1,781 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

During the season the Lions often looked like a car searching for traction while spinning its tires on a slippery road. B.C. enjoyed both a five-game winning streak and a five-game losing skid.

"I don’t think we were consistent enough," Campbell said.

Questions are being asked about Campbell’s future. In four seasons he has a 38-30 record. After missing the playoffs in his first year, B.C. finished second in the division in 2022 and 2023, losing the West final to Winnipeg both years.

The fate of Campbell and Neil McEvoy, B.C.’s co-GM and director of football operations, will be decided in meetings over the next few weeks with owner Amar Doman and team president Duane Vienneau.

The team will have 33 free agents, including Justin McInnis, the CFL’s receiving leader, and defensive end Mathieu Betts, the 2023 outstanding defensive player who also returned to the Lions this summer after having an NFL tryout.

“The team that was playing in Saskatchewan on Saturday, that’s the last time that team will be together,” McEvoy said. “There’s going to be change. That’s what we have to do over the next month, figure out what is the best step going forward."

Campbell said it’s unlikely the Lions will be able to keep both Rourke and Adams next season.

Adams expects to know more about his future after Grey Cup.

"I want to have a say in where I’m going if they are trading me," he said.

Rourke said he plans to be a Lion next year.

"I think this group would agree there was a lot left on the table," he said. "We have to find ways to get better."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.