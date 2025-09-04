TORONTO - Blue Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., and Calgary's offensive line took top billing for August in the CFL's honour roll.

Jefferson earned the top defensive player grade for the five-game stretch, the league said Thursday. He had eight pass knockdowns, one sack and a forced fumble. Adams had 684 total passing yards over three games with six touchdowns.

The top three performers on Calgary's offensive line, per the league's grading system, were Zack Williams, Joshua Coker and Christy Nkanu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.