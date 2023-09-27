HAMILTON — Derel Walker is back in the East Division.

The veteran CFL receiver signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Wednesday. The club also signed American defensive lineman Jamal Davis II.

Walker, a two-time CFL all-star, appeared in one game this year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, registering three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown Week 1 against Edmonton before sustaining a knee injury. He was released by the Riders on Aug. 9.

The 32-year-old American has suited up for 92 career regular-season games with Edmonton (2015-17, ’18, ’21-22), the Toronto Argonauts (2019) and Saskatchewan, recording 474 catches for 6,681 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Walker was the CFL's top rookie in 2015 and also won a Grey Cup that season with Edmonton.

Davis, 28, appeared in 28 games over three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, registering 49 tackles, one special-teams tackle and nine sacks, before being released on Monday.

Davis said on social media that he asked for his release.

The six-foot-four, 250-pound Davis suited up for three games with the NFL's Miami Dolphins in 2019 while also spending time with the Houston Texans (2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Tennessee Titans (2019, ‘20), Green Bay Packers (2020), Cleveland Browns (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2022).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept, 27, 2023.