REGINA — Larry Dean is transitioning from the football field to the front office.

The veteran linebacker retired Thursday after seven CFL seasons. But Dean will be remaining with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the club's player-personnel co-ordinator.

Dean, 35, is currently participating in the CFL mentorship program. The joint venture between the league and CFL Players' Association is in its third season and provides education about pro football off the field.

The six-foot, 226-pound Dean played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2016-18), Edmonton (2019) and Roughriders (2021-23) during his CFL tenure. Before coming to Canada, Dean spent time with NFL's Minnesota Vikings (2011-13), Buffalo Bills (2014) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015).

A two-time CFL all-star, Dean appeared in 108 regular-season games, registering 570 tackles, 15 special-teams tackles, 11 sacks, seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

In 2018, he was the East Division's top defensive player.

Dean played collegiately at Valdosta State, helping the Blazers win an NCAA Division II title in '07 as a freshman.

